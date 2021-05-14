Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

AMRX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

