AMO Coin (AMO) Hits Market Cap of $62.92 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $62.92 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

