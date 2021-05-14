Amrit Paul Singh Gill Acquires 100,000 Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,787,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$973,486.25.
Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 50,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 31,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$4,340.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 30,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$5,550.00.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,938,038 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$290,705.70.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 6,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$1,365.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$742.50.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.
- On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.
- On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.
Shares of CVE:LMR traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.
Featured Article: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.