AmsterdamCoin Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $25,331.90 and $29.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,287.69 or 0.99728729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $779.04 or 0.01544972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.32 or 0.00740361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.71 or 0.00400029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00237035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006253 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AmsterdamCoin is https://reddit.com/r/AmsterdamCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amsterdam Coin, AMS, aims to be the cryptocurrency for Amsterdam using a ToR client to obfuscate transactions. The coin is a quark based algo with a proof of work element lasting 840000 blocks with a block reward of 10 AMS per block. The block time is 60 seconds and the proof of stake has an 8% reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

