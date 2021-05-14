Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ATRS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

