Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $67.88 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

