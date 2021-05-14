Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,190. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

