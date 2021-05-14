Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

