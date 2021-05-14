Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post $255.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $901.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

