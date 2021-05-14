Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post $5.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $9.73 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $23.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.13 million, with estimates ranging from $37.25 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 85.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $292.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

