Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report $12.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,103%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $130.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $169.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.70 million to $566.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.18 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

