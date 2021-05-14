Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $560.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.53 million and the lowest is $557.70 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $283.17 on Friday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

