Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.77). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.69. 7,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

