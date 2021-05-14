Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $335.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.69 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vonage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Vonage has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

