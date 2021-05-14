Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.35 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $160.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.