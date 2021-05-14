Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.35 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

