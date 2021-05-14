Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

