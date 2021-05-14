Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX opened at $3.12 on Friday. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

