Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

