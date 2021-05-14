Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

