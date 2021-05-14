Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.73. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

FIVE stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.