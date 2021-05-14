Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.73. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

FIVE stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.