Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce sales of $460.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.80 million and the lowest is $459.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

