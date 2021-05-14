Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on XENT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 206,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $585.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

