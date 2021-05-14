Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $760.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.51 million to $762.38 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PAE during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.51 million, a P/E ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. PAE has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

