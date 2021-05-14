Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $359.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.13 million and the highest is $377.61 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

