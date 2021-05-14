Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $454.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.38. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $351.51 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

