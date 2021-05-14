Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce sales of $151.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.25 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $623.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 267.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 147.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

