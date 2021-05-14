Analysts Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$2.87. 48,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,694. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$233.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

