Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.24 and a 52-week high of C$9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

