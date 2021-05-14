Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

WEN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

