Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transphorm in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Transphorm stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

