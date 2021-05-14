Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of BLI opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.