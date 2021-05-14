Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,429,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

