Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InMode (INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/12/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – InMode was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “
INMD stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $92.38.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.