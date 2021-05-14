Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InMode (INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – InMode was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

INMD stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,866,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,158,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of InMode by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

