Analysts Set Expectations for Sientra, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sientra in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $361.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.