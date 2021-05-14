Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

