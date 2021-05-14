Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Square (NYSE: SQ):

5/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $10.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.85. 11,451,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30.

Get Square Inc alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.