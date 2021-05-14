Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Square (NYSE: SQ):
- 5/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $10.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.85. 11,451,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
