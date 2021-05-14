Analyzing PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atento and PCCW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.69% -23.51% -2.38% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atento and PCCW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.18 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -12.90 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCCW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Volatility and Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atento beats PCCW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, travel, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

