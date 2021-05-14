Analyzing PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Air Lease alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Air Lease and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86

Air Lease presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. PROG has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Air Lease.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and PROG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.02 billion 2.59 $587.12 million $5.09 9.01 PROG $3.95 billion 0.93 $31.47 million $3.89 14.05

Air Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROG. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Air Lease has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Air Lease pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PROG pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Air Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 27.48% 9.83% 2.51% PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Summary

Air Lease beats PROG on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.