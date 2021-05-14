Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 10.9% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 8,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,051,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.