Anchor Protocol Price Tops $5.39 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00010905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $334.44 million and $4.97 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00033719 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $742.02 or 0.01501101 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,041,923 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

