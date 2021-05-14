Andrea Petro Purchases 4,750 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 471,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,189. The firm has a market cap of $778.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

