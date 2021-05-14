Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

