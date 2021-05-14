Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.95

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.95 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 159.06 ($2.08). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 613,399 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of £322.78 million and a PE ratio of -14.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.91%.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

