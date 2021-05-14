Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.85 ($76.29).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

