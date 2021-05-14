Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Raymond J. Land Sells 2,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ANIK stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 126,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,455. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $666,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 342.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
