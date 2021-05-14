Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Raymond J. Land Sells 2,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 126,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,455. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $666,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 342.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

