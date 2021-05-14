ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 328.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,797 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ANSYS worth $57,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

Shares of ANSS traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

