Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Antero Midstream traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 126766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

