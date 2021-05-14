Antiample (XAMP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Antiample has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $6,202.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00092920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.58 or 0.01200353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00116075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063451 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.