APIX Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $378,285.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00095941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.86 or 0.01188155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00066968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00115791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063530 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

